Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.42) to GBX 8,000 ($101.21) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($115.13) to GBX 9,300 ($117.66) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,364.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2432 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

