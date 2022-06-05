Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

PYXS stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

