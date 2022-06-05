Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MREO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MREO opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

