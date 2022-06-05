Zacks Investment Research Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DINO. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

