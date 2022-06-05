Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

