Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. It focused on developing T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc., is based in HOUSTON. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alaunos Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaunos Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

