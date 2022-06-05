Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $813.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

