Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cortexyme by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
