Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.