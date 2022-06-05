Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioVie by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioVie by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

