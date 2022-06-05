Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leafly’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leafly will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leafly.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFLY. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 142,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,030. Leafly has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

