Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 76.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL opened at $5.65 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

