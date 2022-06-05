Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report sales of $325.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $326.40 million. Envestnet reported sales of $288.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 415,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.53 and a beta of 1.08. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

