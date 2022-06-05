Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,500 shares of company stock worth $100,275. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

BJDX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 116,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,793. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

