Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.98.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 590,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,966. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

