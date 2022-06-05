Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.