Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) to post $667.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.64 million and the lowest is $663.15 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $598.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $76.07. 1,601,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,923. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

