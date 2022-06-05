Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enovix.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,788. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovix (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.