Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) to announce $205.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.20 million to $205.73 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $882.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $987.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $934.48 million, with estimates ranging from $868.50 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $27.14. 1,025,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

