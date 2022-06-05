Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 253,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

