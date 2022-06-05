Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Clene reported sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

CLNN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 153,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,710.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 262,891 shares of company stock valued at $747,352. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

