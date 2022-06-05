Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CHX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 864,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

