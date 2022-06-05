Zacks: Analysts Expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. Ring Energy reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:REI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.