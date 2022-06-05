Zacks: Analysts Expect Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pardes Biosciences.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PRDS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 101,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,982. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $8,185,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $85,571,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,229,000.

About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

