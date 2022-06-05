Zacks: Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will post $39.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.98 million and the highest is $51.76 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $12.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $143.07 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 420,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.14.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,731.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,243 shares of company stock worth $2,064,780 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $4,571,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

