Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 207,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,387. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

