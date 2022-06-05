Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $188.95 million. Arbor Realty Trust posted sales of $105.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $773.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $816.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $877.30 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

ABR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 1,685,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,066. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

