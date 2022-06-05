Zacks: Analysts Expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will post $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.43 million. 22nd Century Group reported sales of $8.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $37.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.41 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $69.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XXII shares. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,562. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

