Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to announce $987.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $976.10 million and the highest is $998.22 million. Tronox reported sales of $927.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.