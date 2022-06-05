Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,443. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

