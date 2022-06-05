Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Pentair posted sales of $941.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 826,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. Pentair has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pentair by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

