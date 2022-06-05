Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post $152.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the lowest is $152.54 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $633.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 302,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,639. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.54 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

