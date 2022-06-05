Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce $121.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.18 million. MP Materials posted sales of $73.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $503.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.58 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.66 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 2,586,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares valued at $52,492,833. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

