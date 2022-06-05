Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
LIVN traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $68.48. 188,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.
In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
