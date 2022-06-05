Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Endo International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,919,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Endo International has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Endo International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

