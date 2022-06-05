YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 6.72% of YETI worth $487,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in YETI by 2.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Shares of YETI opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

