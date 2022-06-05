Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$7.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUY. Barclays increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

