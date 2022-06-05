XYO (XYO) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $116.46 million and $1.42 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

