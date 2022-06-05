Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

