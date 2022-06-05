Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.