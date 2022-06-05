XCAD Network (XCAD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.42 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. XCAD Network has a total market capitalization of $95.09 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00013073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 250.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network’s total supply is 199,105,531 coins and its circulating supply is 24,308,236 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial

XCAD Network Coin Trading

