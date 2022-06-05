XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

