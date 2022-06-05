X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $3,674.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.