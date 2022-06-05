WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.43. WW International reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WW International stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23. WW International has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.