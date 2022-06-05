Wolfe Research Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $51.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 55,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.