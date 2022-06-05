Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $218.79

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.79 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 219.71 ($2.78). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.75), with a volume of 776,456 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 50,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($142,333.00).

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

