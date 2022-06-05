WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to post sales of $523.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,066. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.