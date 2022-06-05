Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 1.10.
Wildpack Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
