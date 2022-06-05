WHALE Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. WHALE has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00007659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 989.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.89 or 0.12498706 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00432085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

