Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 791.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 263,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 43,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

